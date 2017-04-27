UPDATE 3-Shares in Japan's Takata suspended after report on bankruptcy plan

* KSS would create new company to buy Takata ops -Nikkei
* Rest of Takata would be liquidated under plan -Nikkei
* Takata endorses KSS as sponsor candidate, says no deal yet
* Trading in Takata shares suspended after Nikkei report
By Naomi Tajitsu and Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, April 27 Trading in Takata Corp
shares was suspended on Thursday after a report that the
Japanese airbag maker at the heart of the car industry's
biggest-ever recall is considering a bankruptcy plan that will
create a new company and ringfence its liabilities.
The Nikkei business daily reported Chinese-owned car parts
maker Key Safety Systems (KSS), the company's preferred bidder,
would sponsor the turnaround plan by injecting 200 billion yen
($1.8 billion) and helping create a new operating company.
That money would be transferred to Takata to help settle
claims linked to faulty air bags that have been blamed for at
least 16 deaths worldwide.
Agreement on a restructuring deal, eight years after the
first death, would enable Takata to draw a line under the crisis
and help it continue supplying replacement air bag inflators, as
well as selling seat belts and other vehicle components.
In a statement, Takata acknowledged that its steering
committee had endorsed KSS as a sponsor candidate, but said it
had not reached any decision on its restructuring.
Reuters reported earlier this month that a group including
KSS, a U.S. unit of China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp
, and Bain Capital LLC was Takata's preferred bidder,
and would offer around 200 billion yen.
Takata has long insisted it prefers a privately arranged
restructuring, but people with knowledge of the situation have
told Reuters that the company has come under increasing pressure
from potential bidders and automaker clients to agree to a
court-ordered process, which would provide more transparency.
Automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd, which have
been paying for recalls for almost a decade, have insisted on
the court route - even if that would wipe out shareholder value,
hitting the founding Takada family, with a 60 percent stake.
Takata's steering committee and potential bidders have been
negotiating for months, with talks dragging due to differences
over issues including price and how to handle risks for
suppliers, two sources with knowledge of the issue have told
Reuters.
A spokeswoman for KSS declined to comment, while Hong
Kong-based representatives for Bain could not immediately be
reached.
Discussions that involve the automaker's clients, suitors
and bankers are likely to run on until at least the end of May
before a decision is reached, sources have said.
In January, Takata agreed to plead guilty to criminal
wrongdoing in the United States and to pay $1 billion to resolve
a U.S. federal investigation into its inflators.
A federal judge in Detroit this month said he plans to name
former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert Mueller
to oversee nearly $1 billion in Takata restitution funds, as
part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement.
Takata shares are indicated to fall about 8.5 percent from
Wednesday's close.
($1 = 111.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Naomi Tajitsu, Tim Kelly and Junko
Fujita; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Randy Fabi)