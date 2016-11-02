KKR no longer in bidding for Japan's Takata - source

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
TOKYO Nov 2 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is no longer in the bidding to buy Takata Corp, the Japanese parts maker at the centre of the world's biggest auto recall, said a person who was briefed on the bidding process.
KKR did not attend meetings last week among bidders and the carmakers key to Takata's survival, the person told Reuters. The four other bidding groups include Bain Capital, a U.S. buyout firm that teamed up with Japanese chemical maker Daicel Corp , sources have said.
Takata is seeking a financial investor to help it restructure as the industry faces liabilities of $10 billion or more from recalls involving defective air-bags. They have been linked to at least 15 deaths worldwide when the bags' inflators rupture with explosive force, spewing shrapnel into passenger compartments.
A spokesman for Takata and investment bank Lazard Ltd , which is advising Takata on the bidding, declined to comment. KKR officials could not immediately be reached. (Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.