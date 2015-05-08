UPDATE 2-Troubled air bag maker Takata says to return to profit in 2015/16

* Takata sees 7 bln yen for recall related costs in FY 2015
* Air bag maker says cannot estimate potential costs of
lawsuits
* Takata: External investigation into air bags continuing
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Takata Corp said
it expects to return to profit this financial year on higher
Asian and U.S. sales, but the troubled company made few
provisions for possible costs related to a massive global recall
of its exploding air bags.
Around 25 million cars have been recalled worldwide since
2008 over Takata air bag inflators that have erupted with too
much force, spraying shrapnel inside the car.
Takata forecast a net profit of 20 billion yen ($167
million) for the year through next March, on a 9 percent
increase in global sales to 700 billion yen. The profit compares
with a loss of 29.6 billion yen in the just-ended financial
year, when the company booked a special loss of 58.7 billion yen
mostly to cover recall costs.
Takata's forecast factors in a 7 billion yen expense to
cover legal and consulting fees, but does not include other
costs related to recalls.
"We are aware that there are risks but we are not able to
reasonably calculate the potential cost so we cannot include
them in our balance sheet or our forecast," Yoichiro Nomura, the
company's chief financial officer, told reporters at an earnings
briefing.
Six deaths have so far been linked to the defective
component, all on cars made by Honda Motor Co, which
announced disappointing profit forecasts last week citing high
quality-related costs.
Takata faces multiple class action lawsuits in the United
States and Canada as well as a U.S. criminal investigation and
regulatory probe.
At the start of the briefing, Nomura and other executives
bowed deeply and apologised to those affected by the recalls.
U.S. regulators slapped Takata with a $14,000 per-day fine
in February for failing to fully cooperate with a probe of its
faulty air bags. Takata said it had allocated funds to pay the
fine in the fiscal year just ended, but said it had not yet made
any payments.
Takata is working with experts, including scientists at
Germany's Fraunhofer Institute, to determine the root cause of
the air bag defects. The company said on Friday
the tests were continuing, adding it was unclear when the
external investigation would be completed.
Separately, a consortium of 10 automakers led by Toyota
Motor Corp has also commissioned engineering firm
Orbital ATK to conduct independent testing of Takata's air bag
inflators.
($1 = 119.98 yen)
