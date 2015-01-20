Six experts to join Samuel Skinner on Takata quality panel

Jan 20 Six transportation safety and quality experts will form Takata Corp's independent quality assurance panel, said Samuel Skinner, former secretary of transportation and White House chief of staff.

They will join Skinner, who was appointed in December to lead the panel in the wake of massive recalls, more than 20 million, of the auto parts maker's air bags.

The new members include Marion Blakey, former administrator of the Federal Aviation Authority, Nelda Connors, a former Ford Motor Co executive and Jeffrey Runge, former administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The panel will review Takata's current policies to ensure that the company is responsive to regulators and automakers regarding questions about the quality or safety of its air bags. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)