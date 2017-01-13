U.S. to announce Takata criminal settlement Friday

WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Justice Department on Friday will announce a "criminal resolution with Takata" over the Japanese auto parts maker's recall of air bag inflator ruptures linked to at least 16 deaths around the world.

U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade in Detroit will hold a press conference to announce the settlement at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), her office said in a statement. Reuters reported Thursday Takata Corp expected to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing as part of a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. The settlement includes a $25 million criminal fine, $125 million in victim compensation and $850 million to compensate automakers who have suffered losses from massive recalls, the sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)