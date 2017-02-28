UPDATE 3-Takata plea, compensation deal clears path to potential sale

* Takata to pay $1 billion settlement as part of guilty plea
By Joseph White
DETROIT, Feb 27 Japan's Takata Corp
removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring,
pleading guilty on Monday in a U.S. federal court to a felony
charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included
compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty
airbag inflators.
U.S. District Court Judge George Steeh approved the
previously agreed settlement, despite objections from lawyers
for victims of Takata inflator explosions that the criminal
settlement identified automakers as victims of fraudulent
activity.
Steeh said automakers could be victims of Takata's decisions
to hide evidence over 15 years that its inflators were defective
and still be subject to civil litigation for harm done to
individuals.
With the criminal settlement and penalties set in the United
States, where the majority of air bag-related fatalities and
injuries have occurred, Takata is expected to continue its
search for a buyer or financial backer, a process which has
dragged on for a year.
"Achieving a plea bargain in the United States shows some
progress, and could help to revive stagnated talks in Japan,"
SBI Securities senior analyst Koji Endo said in Tokyo.
Any deal will require agreement with its automaker clients
over whether Takata's restructuring should be managed privately,
or through the courts, a sensitive issue for the founding Takada
family, which holds a majority stake in the company.
Steeh said he considered imposing a stiffer sentence, noting
federal guidelines allowed for up to $1.5 billion in fines. But
the judge said he approved the settlement because Takata could
otherwise be pushed into bankruptcy, delaying efforts to replace
millions of potentially deadly inflators still on the road.
"Destruction of the corporation would probably have been a
fair outcome in this case," Steeh said, adding he had been
involved in a separate case in which Takata had admitted to
price fixing.
Lawyers for U.S. vehicle owners have sued Honda Motor Co
, Nissan Motor Co, BMW AG, Ford Motor
Co, Mazda Motor Corp, Toyota Motor Corp
and other automakers, alleging they knew about the defective
Takata inflators for years but kept using them.
Lawyers for vehicle owners said in a court filing on Monday
in Florida that automakers acted "recklessly" because "they were
focused on the low price of Takata’s inflators and concerned
that if they stopped using Takata’s inflators, they might not
have a sufficient supply."
Honda said in a statement the filing was "misleading",
adding that "the suggestion that Honda chose to use Takata
airbag inflators - despite knowing of the risk of rupture -
because they were less expensive than other inflators is
categorically false."
Toyota and Nissan declined to comment on the filing.
At least 16 deaths have been linked to exploding Takata
inflators. The defects have led 10 automakers to recall more
than 31 million cars worldwide since 2008. All but one of the
deaths have occurred in Honda vehicles.
The automakers could face costs to replace all the defective
airbags "that would be 5, 6 or 9 times the $850 million" set
aside in the fund, Steeh said, indicating the total replacement
cost could be more than $7.6 billion. The Takata airbag recall
is the largest ever for the auto industry.
In January, Takata agreed to establish two independently
administered restitution funds: one for $850 million to
compensate automakers for recalls, and a $125 million fund for
individuals physically injured by Takata’s airbags who have not
already reached a settlement with the company.
U.S. senators called for more compensation for victims and
voiced their opposition to automakers receiving any payments,
arguing that Monday's filing in Florida raised the possibility
of their "possible complicity in Takata's fraud".
"No automaker should receive a single dollar until we fully
understand their involvement in this fraud and how they so
massively failed to protect their customers," they said in a
statement.
"While today’s guilty plea from Takata is welcome news, this
is not nearly the end of this sad saga."
Automakers in the United States are set to continue recalling
defective inflators through 2020. U.S. safety regulators have
said automakers are responsible for replacing defective airbags
no matter what happens to Takata.
TURNAROUND EFFORT
Takata is seeking financial backers as it faces potentially
billions of dollars in recall-associated costs. It has not
identified what company has been selected by a steering
committee leading that process.
Key Safety Systems (KSS), a Chinese-owned auto supplier, is
the leading candidate, people familiar with the process said in
early February. A person briefed on the matter told Reuters on
Monday a decision may be reached by the end of March.
Takata has denied investor speculation that it would have to
seek some form of bankruptcy protection in the United States or
Japan. However, during the court hearing, Judge Steeh and
lawyers for the Justice Department alluded to the potential for
Takata to collapse if it could not find a buyer.
As part of the agreement with U.S. authorities, Takata has
agreed to pay a $25 million fine and has 30 days to pay the $125
million for victim compensation.
Takata has up to a year to deliver the remaining $850
million for automaker compensation. If a financial backer takes
control of Takata, however, the money for the automakers must be
delivered within five days. Reuters had reported in November
that Takata may file for bankruptcy as part of a restructuring.
