Takata to set aside $864 mln as part of U.S. DOJ settlement

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
TOKYO Feb 9 Japan's Takata Corp said on Thursday it will set aside 96.93 billion yen ($864.4 million) as part of a $1 billion settlement with the United States Justice Department over the world's largest ever auto recall.
In a regulatory filing, the auto parts firm also said it would book and additional 3.5 billion yen special loss over recall-related costs in the third quarter. Takata added that it expects currency related gains of 4.07 billion yen in the April-December period.
Takata has been looking for a sponsor to lead its turnaround, with sources saying Key Safety Systems had been selected, fanning concern that a court-led restructuring was on the cards.
It will report its third quarter earnings on Friday.
($1 = 112.1400 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Stephen Coates)
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.