Take-Two's first-quarter revenue up, beats Wall Street view

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Take-Two Interactive
Software on Tuesday posted higher revenue in its fiscal
first quarter as the video game publisher's "Grand Theft Auto V"
and "NBA 2K14" titles continued to see strong demand from
gamers.
Take-Two, which also publishes "BioShock Infinite," said
non-GAAP net revenue grew 5 percent to $151.6 million in the
quarter ended June 30, from $144.3 million a year ago. That
surpassed the $134.8 million average estimate of analysts polled
by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)