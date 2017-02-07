Take-Two Interactive revenue rises 15 pct on "Grand Theft Auto V"

Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
, best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto"
video game series, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly
revenue.
The company said net revenue rose to $476.5 million from
$414.2 million in the third quarter ended Dec. 31.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of $744.8
million, beating the average analysts' estimate of $705.6
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company benefited from sales of "Grand Theft Auto V",
the latest in the "Grand Theft Auto" series and higher digital
downloads of its games during the quarter.
Take-Two had also released its pro-wrestling "WWE 2K17" and
strategy "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" games during the period,
which also contributed to the increase in revenue.
The company's net loss narrowed to $29.8 million, or 33
cents per share, from $42.4 million, or 51 cents per share, a
year earlier, helped by lower total operating expenses.
Take-Two said it now expected a profit of between $1.15 to
$1.25 per share for its full-year ending March 31, down from its
earlier forecast of $1.80 and $2.09.
The company also trimmed the top end of its full-year
revenue forecast range to $1.80 billion from $1.85 billion. The
company retained the lower end at $1.75 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)