UPDATE 1-Take-Two sees 2012 loss after Max Payne 3 delayed

* Sees $210-$230 mln lower rev in 2012

* Sees 2012 adj EPS to be lower by $0.60-$0.70

* Max Payne 3 to launch in May

Jan 17 Video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software expects to post a loss in its current fiscal year as it pushes back the launch of its new Max Payne computer game by roughly two months to May.

The company said it expects the delay to hurt revenue by $210 million to $230 million and adjusted net income by 60 cents to 70 cents a share in the current fiscal year.

Max Payne 3, published by Take-Two's Rockstar Games label, was previously expected to launch in March and will now be added to the company's lineup of new releases planned for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2013.