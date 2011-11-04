UPDATE 2-Takeda slashes outlook by 30 pct on strong yen, Nycomed buy

(Adds Actos sales)
* Takeda cuts annual operating-profit outlook by 31 pct to
270 bln yen
* Profit cut reflects strong yen, Nycomed acquisition
* Q2 profit falls 17 pct on strong yen, weak Actos sales
* Actos sales down nearly 13 pct in first half
By James Topham
TOKYO, Nov 4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ,
Japan's top drugmaker, slashed its full-year operating-profit
outlook by 31 percent, hurt by a strong yen and costs related to
its $13.7 billion acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed earlier
this year.
The company posted a 17 percent fall in second-quarter
operating profit due to currency losses and reduced sales of its
top-selling diabetes pill Actos following health risk concerns
raised by U.S. and European regulators.
Like many other Japanese companies, Takeda's profits are
dented by the strong yen, while a request by European
authorities to add warnings of possible link to bladder cancer
to Actos hurt the drug's sales.
Takeda, which generates nearly half of its sales outside
Japan, has been grappling with a dollar that has weakened to
record lows recently and remains below 80 yen, even after
Japan's latest intervention earlier this week.
The company, which ranks ahead of Astellas Pharma ,
Otsuka Holdings Co and Daiichi Sankyo Co in
market value in Japan, booked a July-September operating profit
of 94.9 billion yen ($1.2 billion).
Takeda got some help from domestic sales growth of recently
released treatments such as diabetes drug Nesina and cancer drug
Vectibex.
Takeda, nearly 30 percent owned by foreign investors, cut
its operating-profit forecast for the business year to end-March
2012 to 270 billion yen from its initial estimate of 390 billion
yen.
That compares with the average estimate of 388 billion yen
from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ACTOS SALES
Sales of Actos fell nearly 13 percent in the first half. In
July, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had said the drug
should carry new warnings about its possible link to bladder
cancer.`
The medicine remains a valid treatment option for certain
patients with type 2 diabetes, despite the small increased risk
of bladder cancer, it said.
The EMA said the risk could be reduced by appropriate
patient selection and exclusion, including a requirement for
periodic review of the efficacy and safety of the individual
patient's treatment.
In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said
Actos can increase the risk of bladder cancer if used for more
than a year. The FDA also said it is adding this information to
the label for the drug after reviewing the preliminary five-year
results of an ongoing 10-year study.
Shares of Takeda have fallen about 13 percent so far this
year, broadly in line with the wider market . The stock
closed 0.9 percent higher before the results on Friday.
($1 = 77.980 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Vinu Pilakkott)