Takeda: US FDA delays review of diabetes drug

TOKYO Nov 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had delayed its review of the company's diabetes drug alogliptin, saying that they needed more time to look at the data submitted.

The review action date has been pushed back three months to April 25 2012. The review for its fixed dose combination therapy of alogliptin and it Actos diabetes drug will be also be delayed.

Alogliptin belongs to a relatively new class of diabetes drugs called DDP-4 inhibitors for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It was approved in Japan in April and is marketed under the name Nesina.

Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors work to enhance the body's ability to lower elevated levels of blood sugar.

Takeda said there would be no change to its financial outlook as announced on Nov. 4 because of the delay. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)