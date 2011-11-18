Takeda: US FDA delays review of diabetes drug

TOKYO Nov 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical
said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
had delayed its review of the company's diabetes drug
alogliptin, saying that they needed more time to look at the
data submitted.
The review action date has been pushed back three months to
April 25 2012. The review for its fixed dose combination therapy
of alogliptin and it Actos diabetes drug will be also be
delayed.
Alogliptin belongs to a relatively new class of diabetes
drugs called DDP-4 inhibitors for the treatment of type 2
diabetes. It was approved in Japan in April and is marketed
under the name Nesina.
Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors work to enhance the body's
ability to lower elevated levels of blood sugar.
Takeda said there would be no change to its financial
outlook as announced on Nov. 4 because of the delay.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)