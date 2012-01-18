UPDATE 1-Takeda to cut 10 pct of workforce by March 2016

* Takeda to cut 2,800 jobs overseas, in Europe and U.S.

* Job cuts to save Takeda 200 bln yen by March 2016

* But will lower profit by 35 bln yen in fiscal 2011/12

TOKYO, Jan 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday that it would cut about 10 percent of its workforce through job reductions outside Japan as it seeks to streamline its global operations after its acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed last year.

Japan's largest drugmaker plans to cut 2,100 jobs mainly in Europe and 700 in the United States by March 2016. As a result, Takeda expects to save about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion) during the same timeframe, it said in a statement.

But Takeda, which employs about 30,000 people globally, said the move initially would lower its profit by 35 billion yen in the fiscal year ending in March. It will announce revised forecasts for the current fiscal year on Feb. 1.

Takeda, which competes against Astellas Pharma, Otsuka Holdings Co and Daiichi Sankyo Co on its home turf, is struggling to boost profits due to a strong yen and costs related to the Nycomed buyout. Takeda in November cut its full-year operating profit forecast by 31 percent.

Takeda in May agreed to buy Nycomed for 9.6 billion euros (or $13.7 billion at the time), to boost its presence in emerging markets and add a new lineup of drugs.