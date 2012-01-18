Takeda to cut 2,800 overseas jobs by March 2016

BRIEF-Philips Lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps
* Philips lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO Jan 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday that it would cut 2,800 jobs outside Japan by March 2016 as it seeks to streamline its global operations after its acquisition of Swiss drug maker Nycomed last year.
Takeda said it expects to save about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion) from the move. It will cut 2,100 jobs mainly in Europe and 700 in the United States.
The drugmaker said the move would lower its profit by 35 billion yen in the fiscal year ending in March.
The company will announced revised foreasts for the current fiscal year on Feb. 1.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.