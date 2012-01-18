Takeda to cut 2,800 overseas jobs by March 2016

TOKYO Jan 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday that it would cut 2,800 jobs outside Japan by March 2016 as it seeks to streamline its global operations after its acquisition of Swiss drug maker Nycomed last year.

Takeda said it expects to save about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion) from the move. It will cut 2,100 jobs mainly in Europe and 700 in the United States.

The drugmaker said the move would lower its profit by 35 billion yen in the fiscal year ending in March.

The company will announced revised foreasts for the current fiscal year on Feb. 1.