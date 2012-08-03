Takeda: to sell J&J nonprescription brands in Japan

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
TOKYO Aug 3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday it has won exclusive rights to sell seven Johnson & Johnson nonprescription brands in Japan by December.
Takeda, which now sells Johnson & Johnson's nicorette chewing gum, said in a statement it will now also distribute products such as the cold medicine Aneton, pain suppressant Tylenol and Visine eye drops.
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX