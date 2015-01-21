Incoming Takeda CEO ready to do deals after refocusing drug company

* Japanese drugmaker in better position to be active
* Follows refocusing of group on three growth areas
* Priorities are oncology, gastrointestinal, emerging
markets
By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 Takeda Pharmaceutical
, Japan's largest drugmaker, is ready to look at doing
deals now that it has refocused operations, its incoming chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Christophe Weber, who will become the company's first
foreign boss when he is promoted from chief operating officer
(COO) in June, said he is anxious to screen opportunities as the
global pharmaceuticals sector goes through a record wave of
deal-making.
"We don't want to be passive and we don't want to watch the
train passing," he told Reuters on the fringes of the World
Economic Forum in Davos.
As COO, Weber has overseen a reshaping of Takeda after the
company's desire to become a truly global player was exemplified
by his recruitment from GlaxoSmithKline last April.
In the past nine months Weber has undertaken a major review
of businesses at 230-year-old Takeda and has decided to
concentrate on three key growth drivers -- oncology,
gastrointestinal (GI) medicine and emerging markets.
Clarifying those areas of focus was a prerequisite for
looking at acquisition opportunities, Weber said.
"Now we are in a better position to be active externally,
which we want. We have zero net debt at Takeda, so we have some
room for manoeuvre."
In the past Takeda has reached outside its domestic market
with some large deals, such as the acquisition of U.S. biotech
company Millennium and the purchase of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed
to boost its footprint in emerging markets.
The Millennium deal helped to develop Takeda's cancer drug
operation into a $3 billion-a-year operation, while Nycomed has
expanded it into a number of fast-growing markets.
"Organically, we are doing okay, but I wouldn't mind doing a
few deals," Weber said. "Perhaps a deal would be small or
perhaps big. It depends what is out there."
India is one emerging market where Takeda is lacking heft
and Weber said he would look at ways to expand there, in
addition to eyeing opportunities in research-driven cancer and
GI medicine.
"We have now established a presence there to understand the
market better. It's a difficult market, very competitive and
relatively low-margin, but we cannot ignore India," he said.
Weber has been touted as a potential candidate to take over
the running of French drugmaker Sanofi after the
ousting of Chris Viehbacher last October, but Weber said he was
not interested despite being approached.
(Editing by David Goodman)