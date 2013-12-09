High response rates seen with oral Takeda myeloma drug -study

Dec 9 Most newly diagnosed patients with the
blood cancer multiple myeloma had a very strong response to an
experimental oral drug being developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co when given in combination with standard treatments,
according to data from a study presented on Monday.
Overall, 94 percent of the 62 patients in the Phase I/II
trial had their cancer respond to Takeda's MLN9708 taken twice a
week in combination with Celgene Corp's Revlimid and
the corticosteroid dexamethasone.
The rate of those who had either a complete response or very
good partial response was an impressive 76 percent, researchers
said. Complete response was defined as no detectable disease in
the blood or bone marrow, while a partial response was
considered very good if a particular protein the cancer cells
produce was reduced by at least 90 percent.
"We're very excited about the data around MLN9708," Dr. Paul
Richardson, the study's lead investigator from the Dana-Farber
Cancer Institute in Boston, said in a telephone interview.
"It basically demonstrates that when you combine it with the
new gold standard, which is Revlimid and dexamethasone, we see
very high quality of responses," said Richardson, who presented
the data at the American Society of Hematology meeting in New
Orleans. "And the quality of the responses gets better over
time."
Of the patients who experienced a complete response to the
three-drug regimen, three quarters had what researches termed a
stringent complete response. That is a newer method of disease
detection in which researchers can go into the bone marrow and
assess plasma cells to make sure there is no evidence of any
cancer cells left behind, Richardson explained.
Patients in the study received the three-drug combination
for up to 16, 21-day cycles followed by maintenance with the
Takeda drug until the disease progressed or there was evidence
of unacceptable toxicity.
About 15 percent of patients discontinued treatment due to
adverse side effects - a rate Richardson called relatively low.
Major side effects were mild to moderate, he said, noting
that common adverse reactions, such as rash and gastrointestinal
toxicity, such as nausea, were manageable.
"I think the tolerability profile is excellent," Richardson
said.
MLN9708 belongs to a class of medicines called proteasome
inhibitors of which several companies are developing oral
versions. Takeda's is currently the farthest along with Phase
III studies underway testing once a week dosing in previously
untreated patients and those who have relapsed or failed to
respond to prior therapies, the Japanese drugmaker said.
Asked how 9708 compares with Takeda's widely used injectable
medicine Velcade, Richardson said the new oral drug is more
widely distributed throughout the body, rather than more of a
bone marrow based response.
"It appears to partner well with other drugs that are
effective, and most importantly, we are seeing response rates
and quality of responses that are comparable to our most
effective IV regimens," Richardson said.
"I'm very excited about all these new oral proteasome
inhibitors," he said. "All oral is remarkably convenient. The
patients will love it."