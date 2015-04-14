BRIEF-U.S. FDA panel recommends label change for Takeda's diabetes drug

April 14 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 13-3 that Takeda Pharmaceutical's diabetes drug Nesina should contain information about a potential increased risk of heart failure.

The panel voted 16-0 that the drug has an acceptable overall cardiovascular safety profile, with no significant increased risk of major heart events such as heart attacks and stroke.

