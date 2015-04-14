BRIEF-U.S. FDA panel recommends label change for Takeda's diabetes drug

BRIEF-Lee Enterprises files for mixed shelf of up to $750 mln - SEC filing
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
April 14 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 13-3 that Takeda Pharmaceutical's diabetes drug Nesina should contain information about a potential increased risk of heart failure.
The panel voted 16-0 that the drug has an acceptable overall cardiovascular safety profile, with no significant increased risk of major heart events such as heart attacks and stroke.
* Diabetes drug nesina has acceptable cardiovascular risk profile
* u.s. Fda panel votes to change label for takeda's nesina to add new safety information (Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase
PARIS, Jan 23 France is entering the fast-growing market for green bonds with longest maturity ever issued, the Agence France Tresor said on Monday as it launched the sale.