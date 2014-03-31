Takeda Pharma says Japan approves 2 flu vaccine drugs

TOKYO, March 31 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
said on Monday it had received approval to manufacture
and supply two vaccines for prevention of pandemic influenza
from the Japanese health ministry.
The New Drug Application for the vaccines, H5N1 "Takeda" and
"Takeda", was submitted in March 2013.
Takeda had entered a development, licensing and technology
transfer agreement with Baxter International Inc in 2010
in which Baxter licensed exclusive rights to its cell
culture-based pandemic flu vaccine technology for the Japanese
market.
