Takeda appoints Sanofi's Andrew Plump to lead global R&D

TOKYO Dec 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
said on Thursday it had appointed Andrew Plump as chief
medical and scientific officer to lead its global research and
development operations.
Plump, who was senior vice president for research and
transitional medicine at Sanofi SA, will join Takeda
on Feb. 1 and report directly to President Christophe Weber, the
Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.
Plump had joined Sanofi in 2012 after 11 years at Merck & Co
Inc, according to Sanofi's website.
