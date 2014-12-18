Takeda appoints Sanofi's Andrew Plump to lead global R&D

TOKYO Dec 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday it had appointed Andrew Plump as chief medical and scientific officer to lead its global research and development operations.

Plump, who was senior vice president for research and transitional medicine at Sanofi SA, will join Takeda on Feb. 1 and report directly to President Christophe Weber, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.

Plump had joined Sanofi in 2012 after 11 years at Merck & Co Inc, according to Sanofi's website. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Anand Basu)