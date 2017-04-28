U.S. FDA approves Takeda's lung cancer drug as 2nd-line treatment

BRIEF-Tillys Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Tillys says expects its q2 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to up low single-digits Source text - http://bit.ly/2q8QcK6 Further company coverage:
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The drug, Alunbrig, is approved as a second-line treatment for patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, who have progressed on or are intolerant to Pfizer's crizotinib, the standard initial treatment for the disease.
Alunbrig was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program, which allows for quicker approval of drugs that fill an unmet medical need. When a drug wins accelerated approval, the company must provide further evidence of its benefit, failing which the approval can be revoked.
Takeda in mid-February completed its acquisition of Ariad for $5.20 billion, undertaken to beef up its oncology pipeline. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK, May 23 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Exxon Mobil Corp should be compelled to turn over records in an investigation into how much the company knew about global warming as it continued to publicly downplay the effects it was expected to have on the fossil fuel industry.
* Lendingtree announces offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022