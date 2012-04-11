Takeda says to buy URL Pharma for $800 million

BRIEF-Veracyte reports qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL Pharma Inc for an upfront payment of $800 million with possible additional payments based on future performance.
Takeda said it aims to complete the deal within 60 days. It said the acquisition of URL Pharma, whose leading product is used to treat gout, will contribute significantly to its earnings.
* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook
* Relm Wireless reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
WASHINGTON, March 1 Connecticut said on Wednesday it had no plans to drop its opposition to health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed purchase of rival Cigna Corp, even if the U.S. Justice Department decides to settle with the companies.