2012年 4月 11日

Takeda says to buy URL Pharma for $800 million

TOKYO, April 11 Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL Pharma Inc for an upfront payment of $800 million with possible additional payments based on future performance.

Takeda said it aims to complete the deal within 60 days. It said the acquisition of URL Pharma, whose leading product is used to treat gout, will contribute significantly to its earnings.

