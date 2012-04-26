UPDATE 1-U.S. delays decision on Takeda diabetes drug

* Takeda wants alogliptin to replace best-selling Actos
* Shares fall as much as 2 pct after announcement
April 26 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
said U.S. regulators had extended their review of its
diabetes drug alogliptin, requesting additional data on what the
company hopes will be the successor to its top-selling Actos
drug.
Shares of Takeda fell as much as 2 percent after Japan's
biggest drugmaker announced during Tokyo trading on Thursday
that it had received the request from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Actos lost patent protection in 2011, and generic versions
are expected to hit the market later this year.
The FDA had previously rejected Takeda's application for
alogliptin in June 2009, asking for more safety tests. Takeda
resubmitted applications for both alogliptin and a combination
therapy with Actos in July 2011.
Takeda said it believes it can supply the FDA with the
necessary data from outside the United States as well as from
its ongoing clinical trials.
"We will immediately request a meeting with the FDA to
determine the appropriate next steps and are committed to
addressing outstanding issues," Thomas Harris, vice president of
regulatory affairs, said in a statement.
Alogliptin belongs to a relatively new class of diabetes
drugs called DDP-4 inhibitors for the treatment of type 2
diabetes. It was approved in Japan last year and is marketed
under the name Nesina.
Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors work to enhance the body's
ability to lower elevated levels of blood sugar.
Nearly 26 million people in the United States, or 6 percent
of the population, have diabetes, with type 2 diabetes
accounting for 90 percent to 95 percent of cases, according to
the American Diabetes Association.
Global health care expenditures to treat and prevent
diabetes and its complications were estimated at $376 billion in
2010, Takeda said.
Takeda shares were down 0.7 percent at midday in Tokyo,
compared with a 0.1 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei
average.