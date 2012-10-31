CORRECTED-Take-Two posts higher quarterly revenue but reduces outlook

(Corrects name of game to "Borderlands 2" from "Boarderlands 2" in first paragraph)

Oct 31 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's quarterly revenue more than doubled on strong sales of "Borderlands 2" and "Grand Theft Auto IV," but the company said on Wednesday that it was reducing its outlook for its fiscal year 2013.

Its net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $12.4 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on Sept. 30 from $47.3 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

GAAP revenue rose to $273.1 million from $107 million. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant McCool)