CORRECTED-Take-Two posts higher quarterly revenue but reduces outlook

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Oct 31 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's quarterly revenue more than doubled on strong sales of "Borderlands 2" and "Grand Theft Auto IV," but the company said on Wednesday that it was reducing its outlook for its fiscal year 2013.
Its net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $12.4 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on Sept. 30 from $47.3 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
GAAP revenue rose to $273.1 million from $107 million. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant McCool)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.