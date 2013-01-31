UPDATE 2-Take-Two delays launch of Grand Theft Auto V video game

By Malathi Nayak
Jan 31 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
said on Thursday it has pushed back the launch of the
latest game from its hit "Grand Theft Auto" franchise to Sept.
17 from its previously announced release window of spring 2013.
Shares of Take-Two were down 6 percent at $12.31 in early
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
The delay was to allow Take-Two's Rockstar Games studio,
which develops "Grand Theft Auto" games, additional development
time, the video game company said.
"Grand Theft Auto V" will be released worldwide for
Microsoft Corp's Xbox and Sony Corp's
PlayStation3 game consoles on Sept. 17, the company said.
The action-adventure game lets players complete criminal
missions in urban settings. The franchise's last title "Grand
Theft Auto IV" has sold over 25 million units since its release
in 2008.
Grand Theft Auto V is set in a fictional city inspired by
present-day Southern California.
The delayed launch pushes earnings from Grand Theft Auto V
sales from June to September, Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia
said. The new title of the massively popular franchise has the
potential to rake in close to $1 billion in retail sales and
sell 15 to 20 million units, according to Bhatia.
"It adds to their development cost and it's launching closer
to what we think is going to be a period where new consoles will
be coming out and there will be more competition from other
titles," Bhatia said.
The video game industry has been struggling to cope with
flagging sales over the last year. Analysts say consumers are
holding back from buying hardware and software as they wait for
rumored next-generation versions of Sony Corp's PlayStation and
Microsoft Corp's Xbox, expected later this year.
The delay could mean Take-Two is possibly creating a
"cross-generation" title that could work on current and
next-generation consoles, said analyst Mike Hickey of National
Alliance Capital Markets.
"Remember, Xbox signed an exclusive deal with Rockstar at
the beginning of the prior cycle for episodic content, and Sony
provided exclusive resources for the completion of Grand Theft
Auto IV," Hickey said.