UPDATE 1-Take Two's GTA V posts $800 mln in first-day sales

By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Take-Two Interactive
Software Inc racked up $800 million in first-day retail
sales of Grand Theft Auto V, the fifth installment of the
lucrative franchise that went on sale around the world on
Tuesday.
The sales figure marked a first-day record for the Grand
Theft Auto series in which players freely roam, mainly via
automobiles, in a make-believe gameworld based on real-life
locations such as Los Angeles.
Sales of $800 million would translate to 13 million to 14
million units of the game sold, according to analysts.
"The last major Grand Theft Auto title sold just under 13
million in the course of the year. This did that in a day,"
said Daniel Ernst, an analyst at Hudson Square Research. The
sales beat his expectations.
Last year, Activision Blizzard Inc's "Call Of Duty:
Black Ops II" raked in $500 million on its first day.
Other blockbuster titles from top-selling franchises like
Activision's "Call of Duty" shooter and Nintendo's
"Mario" games sell more than 20 million copies in a year, Ernst
added.
"We're looking for 23 million units of games sold by March
2014 and we won't change that, but $800 million in the first day
is phenomenal," said Mike Hickey, an analyst at the Benchmark
Company.
Game fans flocked to retail stores around the world at
midnight before the game's release on Tuesday. Analysts had
estimated that over 7 million units had already been pre-ordered
before the game's release.
Take-Two shares reached $17.69 on Wednesday before closing
up 1.2 percent at $17.20.