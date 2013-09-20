版本:
Take Two's GTA V crosses the $1 bln sales mark after three days

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 Take Two Interactive Inc's Grand Theft Auto V, the cultural phenomenon that became a focal point in popular media for a national debate about sex and violence, has crossed the $1 billion mark after three days in stores.

The well-reviewed title went on sale on Tuesday and reached that milestone faster than any other single entertainment property - from games to films - has ever managed, the company said on Friday.
