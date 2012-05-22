Take-Two Q4 revenue dives 19 pct but beats Street

SAN FRANCISCO May 22 Take-Two Interactive Software posted a 19 percent drop in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter after the video game publisher moved the release of major title "Max Payne 3" to later this fiscal year.

Take-Two, which publishes the hit "Grand Theft Auto," said net revenue was $148.1 million in the quarter ended March, compared with $182.3 million a year earlier.

That beat the $139.9 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.