UPDATE 1-Take-Two's posts loss, revenue falls

Nov 8 Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O) posted a loss and said its revenue fell by half in its fiscal second quarter as the video game publisher did not release any major games in that period.

Take-Two, which publishes the hit crime game "Grand Theft Auto," said its net loss was $47.3 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Taking into account revenue from online games, the company said its net loss was $39.4 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with net income of $18.4 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 56 percent to $107.03 million, which was better than the $82.76 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares closed 9 cents higher at $15.66 on Nasdaq.

