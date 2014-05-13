Take-Two revenue drops but beats Street

SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software on Tuesday reported a 23 percent drop in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter but beat Wall Street expectations, helped by sales of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "NBA 2K14."

Take-Two, which also publishes "BioShock Infinite," said non-GAAP net revenue was $233.2 million in the quarter ended March, compared with $303.1 million a year ago. That surpassed the $202.51 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)