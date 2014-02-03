UPDATE 2-Take-Two raises full-year target but Q4 outlook misses

By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 3 Video game publisher
Take-Two Interactive Software raised its full-year
outlook again after smash hits "Grand Theft Auto V" and "NBA
2K14" helped it post a better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter
revenue.
But it gave a March quarter forecast that was weaker than
expected. Shares in Take-Two were down 2 percent in after-hours
trading after closing at $18.90 on the Nasdaq.
"Grand Theft Auto V," an action-adventure game in which
players roam an urban landscape modeled on Los Angeles, smashed
industry records and was the top-selling game of 2013, according
to market research firm NPD.
Shares in the company have gained around "GTA V's" success.
The title has sold 32.5 million units since its September
release, the company said on Monday.
Take-Two, which also publishes "BioShock Infinite," said
non-GAAP net revenue was $767.7 million in the quarter ended
Dec. 31, compared with $405 million a year ago. That surpassed
the $704.4 million average estimate of analysts polled by
Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
As a result of strong third-quarter results, Take-Two now
expects non-GAAP revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to 2.38
billion, with net income of $4.15 to $4.25 per share for the
fiscal year ending March 31.
Last quarter, the company forecast revenue of $2.2 billion
to $2.3 billion with net income of $3.50 to $3.75 per share.
For the fourth quarter ending March, the company's expects
non-GAAP revenue in the range of $170 million to $200 million
and non-GAAP net income of zero to 10 cents per share. That is
below Wall Street's forecast for revenue of $219.2 million and
earnings of 13 cents per share.
"It's been a sixth quarter in a row where we've beat our
outlook," Chief Executive Strauss Zellnick said in an interview.
"For the fourth quarter, given we don't have big frontline
releases, our outlook is quite strong actually."
For the third quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, net profit was
$210.7 million, or $1.70 per share, compared with net income of
$78.8 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. This beat
Wall Street's expectations of earnings of $1.37 per share.
The New York-based company said its GAAP net income was
$578.4 million, or $4.69 per share, compared with net income of
$71.4 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue rose
to $1.86 billion from $415.8 million a year earlier.