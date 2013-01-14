版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 14日 星期一 21:16 BJT

Talanx had 306 mln eur net hit from storm Sandy

FRANKFURT Jan 14 German insurer Talanx AG said it expected its net damage claims from superstorm Sandy in the United States last year to total 306 million euros ($408 million), including the hit to its reinsurance arm Hannover Re.

"Due to the very moderate occurrence of major losses in 2012, Talanx Group's budget for claims of this kind is sufficient," Talanx said in a statement, adding that the effect of storm claims from Sandy on Talanx's full-year results remained in line with expectations.

Hannover Re earlier on Monday stuck to its 2012 guidance of earning net income of more than 800 million euros, despite the Sandy hit.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐