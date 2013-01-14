Talanx had 306 mln eur net hit from storm Sandy

FRANKFURT Jan 14 German insurer Talanx AG
said it expected its net damage claims from
superstorm Sandy in the United States last year to total 306
million euros ($408 million), including the hit to its
reinsurance arm Hannover Re.
"Due to the very moderate occurrence of major losses in
2012, Talanx Group's budget for claims of this kind is
sufficient," Talanx said in a statement, adding that the effect
of storm claims from Sandy on Talanx's full-year results
remained in line with expectations.
Hannover Re earlier on Monday stuck to its 2012 guidance of
earning net income of more than 800 million euros, despite the
Sandy hit.