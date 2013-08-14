UPDATE 1-Talanx Q2 boosted by Swiss Life disposal gain

* Talanx lifts year outlook, sees net income of 700 mln euro

* Anticipates return on equity of around 10 percent

* Says Swiss Life disposal resulted in Q2 74 mln euro gain (Adds details on outlook, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 German insurer Talanx said additional business from acquisitions and the disposal of a stake in Swiss Life helped offset losses from flooding in Europe, boosting second-quarter net income to 204 million euros ($270.02 million).

On Wednesday, Talanx cautiously lifted its full-year outlook, forecasting net income of 700 million euros, up from a previous target of more than 650 million euros. It said it anticipated a return on equity of around 10 percent.

The sale of the Swiss Life stake resulted in a second-quarter gain of 74 million euros, partially offsetting a 405 million euros hit from major losses including flood damage in Europe.

Gross written premiums rose 9 percent, boosted by acquisitions in Poland and organic growth, Talanx said. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Elizabeth Piper)