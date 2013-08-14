Talanx results boosted by one-off gains from Swiss Life disposal

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
FRANKFURT Aug 14 German insurer Talanx said a 96 million euro ($127 million) gain from the sale of a stake in Swiss Life helped offset losses from flooding in Europe, boosting second-quarter net income to 204 million euros.
For the full year, Talanx said it expects group net income of around 700 million euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.