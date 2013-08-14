版本:
Talanx results boosted by one-off gains from Swiss Life disposal

FRANKFURT Aug 14 German insurer Talanx said a 96 million euro ($127 million) gain from the sale of a stake in Swiss Life helped offset losses from flooding in Europe, boosting second-quarter net income to 204 million euros.

For the full year, Talanx said it expects group net income of around 700 million euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
