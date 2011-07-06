RPT-DEALTALK-Talbots management running out of time, sale a good idea

(Repeats for wider circulation with no change to text)

* Cheap valuation makes it easy taget for PE firms

* $5-$6 a share a fair offer, say investors

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

BANGALORE, July 6 Women's clothes retailer Talbots Inc has been struggling for four years to throw off its stuffy image, and its management may not have too much time before investors start pushing for a change in leadership, or even a sale.

Founded in post-war Massachusetts, Talbots built its reputation on its traditional pearls-and-classics fashions, but today is widely panned as dull. Sales have declined steadily over the past 5 years, to just over $1.2 billion.

Trudy Sullivan, who took over as chief executive in 2007, has seen little return on her drive to improve the retailer's image. The company's stock price has drifted from around $50 a decade ago to below $3 last month, pulling down its market value to less than $230 million.

"Management has had plenty of time to make it work," said Dallas-based investor Derald Muniz, who went short with 3,800 Talbots shares in January last year.

"There are lots of other companies in the same space that have made it work, and are seeing success. At Talbots, it hasn't happened."

Nearly 30 percent of the company's shares are held in short positions, up from 26 percent a month earlier, and compared with 18 percent at Ann Inc and less than 6 percent at Chico's FAS , Reuters data shows.

Investors who sell securities short can profit from betting stocks will fall.

Eric Kuby, Chief Investment Officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago, said, "It's been a long time and people are getting impatient."

Kuby has whittled down his investment to just 10,000 shares from a few hundred thousand in January. He normally goes long with his investments.

He added that if things don't work out for Talbots in a year -- after 5 years of the current management -- investors would likely start to press for change.

The drop in Talbots' share price and its relatively cheap valuation could make the company attractive for private equity suitors, who have returned to the market with a flurry of deals this year.

Both Kuby and Muniz reckon an offer of $5-$6 a share for Talbots would be about the right level for now, valuing the company at about double its current market worth.

GOING "CUTESY"

In recent years, Talbots has courted a younger demographic, but this has alienated some of its previously core clientele of 50-something women, and has not generated enough sales from younger shoppers.

They are reluctant to shop at a store that was popular with women two generations older than them, and the older customer has not been won over by the new cuts, colors and styles.

Beverly Jedynak, a 58-year-old from Chicago, switched to Brooks Brothers or Pendleton as Talbots experimented and "got cutesy."

"Talbots had a good niche and ... blew it," she said. "Too bad, as they were the place to get truly fine quality classic clothing. I'm not sure they're reaching either demographic -- the younger woman or the baby-boomer like me."

Julie Lorigan, a spokesperson for Talbots, declined to comment on any possible sale, but noted profitability had improved in recent years.

PRIVATE EQUITY BEST BET

Going private could be the best move for Talbots right now.

"If the company had been owned by private equity when it had the first miss, it would probably have caused the management team a lot less grief than it did," said North Star's Kuby.

Talbots shares fell as much as 40 percent after the company posted first-quarter results last month.

Talbots shares currently trade at just 1.2 times book value, cheaper than all its peers, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

"It's sitting at an enterprise value to EBITDA of 3.4 times. Most private equity deals are happening at more than 7 times. Eventually, someone will want to pick it up," said Patty Edwards, Chief Investment Officer at Bellevue, Washington-based Trutina Financial.

Going private allows companies to revamp without having to broadcast numbers to Wall Street, said Edwards. "Toys R Us has done it, J Crew is doing it."

Toys R Us , the world's largest toy retailer, was taken private in 2005 by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co , Bain Capital and mall operator Vornado Realty Trust in a $6.6 billion deal. It filed for an IPO of up to $800 million last May.

Private equity players such as Leonard Green & Partners LP, TPG Group and Bain have been shopping for retailers, picking up companies like J Crew, Gymboree, Jo-Ann and, more recently, BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, paying premiums of more than 20 percent.

"I think Talbots could be a very profitable franchise if they were able to turn things around," said Edwards at Trutina. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)