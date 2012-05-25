UPDATE 1-Talbots says Sycamore walks away from offer

* Says Sycamore not prepared to execute a deal now
* Company exploring other strategic alternatives
* Shares fall 23 percent premarket
May 25 Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc
said Sycamore Partners, with which it had been in
exclusive talks for a buyout, was not prepared to execute a deal
at this time.
Shares of the company plunged 23 percent in premarket
trading to $1.97. They closed at $2.56 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Talbots said it remains open to pursuing a transaction with
Sycamore at $3.05 per share, if the private equity firm can
provide certainty over closing the deal and financing
commitments.
The offer values the retailer at around $215 million.
The company, which also reported first-quarter results, said
it was exploring other strategic alternatives.
Cash-strapped Talbots, once a popular destination for its
classic fashion, has been consistently lagging competitors Ann
Inc and Chico's FAS Inc and its sales have
fallen for five years in a row.
Talbots put itself up for sale and opened its books to
Sycamore in January, shopping for a higher bid after rejecting
the firm's initial offer.
The company is also looking for a successor to outgoing
Chief Executive Trudy Sullivan who unsuccessfully tried to
reignite growth at the chain with new store formats and cost
cuts.