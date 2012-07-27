Sycamore extends Talbots tender offer deadline for second time

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
July 27 Sycamore Partners extended the deadline of its tender offer to buy women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc -- the second time it has done so -- to August 2.
The private equity firm said in May that it would buy Talbots for $193.3 million, or $2.75 per share -- a price that was lower than its previous offers.
The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 1700 ET on Friday, July 27.
Sycamore said 52.7 million Talbots shares had been tendered in. Together with the 7 million shares already owned by Sycamore Partners, this represents about 85 percent of Talbots' outstanding shares.
All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged, Sycamore said.
Talbots shares closed at $2.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT:INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, joins us at 9:30 am to discuss on a variety of topics including the future of high-end luxury houses
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star