2012年 5月 7日

Sycamore raises Talbots offer to $215 mln

May 7 Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc received a raised takeover offer of $214.6 million from private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Talbots said Sycamore had offered to pay $3.05 per share -- slightly higher than the $3.00 per share offer it made in December.

The company also said it entered an exclusivity agreement with Sycamore, which will end on May 15.

