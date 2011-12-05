UPDATE 1-Talbots starts search for new CEO

Dec 5 Talbots Inc shares were up 5
percent after the women's clothing retailer said it was looking
for a replacement for its chief executive Trudy Sullivan, who
has been overseeing a floundering turnaround effort for the last
four years.
The company's board has formed a search committee comprised
only of independent board members, and has engaged executive
search firm Spencer Stuart to conduct the search, it said in a
statement.
Chief Executive Sullivan, who took over in 2007, has been
able to report little success with turning around the company.
She will retire once a successor has been identified, the
company said.
Last week, the Hingham, Massachusetts-based retailer flagged
a challenging holiday season as big discounts, which have so
far failed to boost sales, are expected to continue to hurt its
margins.
Talbots shares were trading at $1.62 Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange, much lower lower than the $30-levels they used
to trade at 10 years ago.