Dec 5 Talbots Inc shares were up 5 percent after the women's clothing retailer said it was looking for a replacement for its chief executive Trudy Sullivan, who has been overseeing a floundering turnaround effort for the last four years.

The company's board has formed a search committee comprised only of independent board members, and has engaged executive search firm Spencer Stuart to conduct the search, it said in a statement.

Chief Executive Sullivan, who took over in 2007, has been able to report little success with turning around the company. She will retire once a successor has been identified, the company said.

Last week, the Hingham, Massachusetts-based retailer flagged a challenging holiday season as big discounts, which have so far failed to boost sales, are expected to continue to hurt its margins.

Talbots shares were trading at $1.62 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, much lower lower than the $30-levels they used to trade at 10 years ago.