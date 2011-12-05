UPDATE 4-Talbots gives up on Sullivan, starts search for new CEO

* Says CEO Sullivan to retire once replacement identified
* Retirement will be no later than June 30, 2012
* Shares up as much as 8 percent
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Dec 5 Talbots Inc said it is
looking for a new chief executive to replace Trudy Sullivan, who
had unsuccessfully tried to revive the women's apparel chain
with new store formats, cost cuts and by chasing a younger
clientele.
The stock jumped 8 percent on the news, which came after
Talbots last week warned that this holiday shopping season would
be challenging as big discounts are expected to hurt profit
margins. It had also announced it was cutting 9 percent of jobs
and pulling national advertising campaigns.
Investors hope a successor to Sullivan, who has been CEO
since 2007, would be able to shed Talbots' stodgy
pearls-and-classics image and boost sagging sales.
Sullivan, 61, who will exit Talbots by the end of June, will
take home $5 million in cash, along with other benefits.
Talbots has formed a committee of independent board members
and hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to find a
replacement for Sullivan.
"People who hold the stock need, not just management change,
but some actual improvement in the business before people can
feel any better about the stock," Eric Kuby, chief investment
officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago
said.
North Star, which held a small stake in Talbots at the
beginning of the year, has since exited the stock, citing its
impatience with the lack of progress at the company.
"We usually are long-term investors, but the news flow was
so much worse than our expectations that we exited quickly,"
Kuby said.
Hingham, Massachusetts-based Talbots, which was once a
popular destination for its classic fashions, has been
consistently lagging peers Ann Inc and Chico's FAS Inc
.
Shares of the retailer, which operates 551 stores in the
United States and Canada, were trading at $1.65 on the New York
Stock Exchange, a fraction of the $30-levels they traded at 10
years ago. They had closed at $1.99 on Wednesday, a day before
the company reported another quarter of disappointing results.