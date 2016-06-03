Riverstone to take Talen Energy private for $1.8 bln

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
June 3 Power producer Talen Energy Corp said private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC will buy the remaining stake it does not already own in the company for about $1.8 billion.
Riverstone will offer $14 per share in cash for the 65 percent stake it does not own, representing a 17.3 percent premium to Talen's Thursday close.
The deal has an enterprise value of $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.