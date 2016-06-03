Riverstone to take Talen Energy private for $1.8 bln

June 3 Power producer Talen Energy Corp said private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC will buy the remaining stake it does not already own in the company for about $1.8 billion.

Riverstone will offer $14 per share in cash for the 65 percent stake it does not own, representing a 17.3 percent premium to Talen's Thursday close.

The deal has an enterprise value of $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)