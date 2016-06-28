Talend files for U.S. IPO for up to $86.25 mln

June 28 - Talend SA filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to
raise up to $86.25 million in an initial public offering of
common stock.
The France-based software company told the U.S Securities
and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman
Sachs and Co, JPMorgan, Barclays,
Citigroup and William Blair were underwriting the IPO. (1.usa.gov/29djDAf)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or the expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "TLND".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)