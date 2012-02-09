版本:
UPDATE 1-Oracle to buy Taleo for $1.9 bln

Feb 9 Oracle Corp said it will buy recruitment software maker Taleo Corp for about $1.9 billion, as it expands its portfolio of cloud-based software.

The deal value of $46 a share offers an 18 percent premium to Taleo's Thursday close.

The transaction is expected to close mid 2012.

