Canada's Talisman Energy to sell part of Montney oil field for C$1.5 bln

Nov 8 Talisman Energy Inc said it agreed to sell a part of its Montney oil field in northeast British Columbia to Progress Energy Canada Ltd for C$1.5 billion ($1.44 billion) in cash.

Talisman Energy has been restructuring its operations to lower costs and boost its share price.

Activist investor Carl Icahn has a 6 percent stake in the Canadian oil producer.
