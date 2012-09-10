版本:
Talisman Energy CEO steps down

Sept 10 Talisman Energy Inc , the fifth largest Canadian independent oil producer, said Chief Executive John Manzoni has stepped down, effective immediately.

The company said it named Hal Kvisle, former CEO of TransCanada Corp and a director of Talisman, its chief executive.

