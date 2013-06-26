Talisman drills dry well in North Sea -North Energy

BRIEF-Mack-Cali announces senior management changes
* Michael J. DeMarco will assume title of chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 26 Talisman has drilled a dry well in the Frode prospect in the North Sea, license partner North Energy said on Wednesday.
"No hydrocarbons were encountered and the well will be plugged and abandoned," North Energy said in a statement.
Operator Talisman holds 31.5 percent in production license 299, while partners Cairn Energy has 28.5 percent, Dong and North Energy 20 percent each.
North Energy signed a sale and purchase agreement with Spike Exploration Holding for the sale of a 10 percent holding in the license. This deal is pending governmental approval.
* Michael J. DeMarco will assume title of chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday with investors on guard ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and talks between the U.S. and Chinese presidents later this week.
BERLIN, April 5 The German cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to fine social networks such as Facebook up to 50 million euros ($53 million) if they do not remove hateful postings quickly and to make them reveal the identity of those behind the posts.