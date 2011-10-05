UPDATE 1-Talisman Energy says Q3 output hurt by maintenance

* Says Q3 production reduced by 20,000 boe/d
* Sees 2011 production around 425,000 boe/d
Oct 4 Talisman Energy Inc's TLM.TO said its
production has been set back by about 20,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d)during the third quarter hurt by
maintenance issues in North Sea and weather related issues in
western Canada.
Canada's third-largest independent oil explorer said
Talisman's North Sea production will be reduced by
approximately 13,000 boe/d during the third quarter and 7,000
boe/d during the fourth quarter due to problems at its Rev
facility in Norway, Claymore and Tartan platforms in the UK.
The company expects its Tartan platform to remain closed
for the entire fourth-quarter period.
The company said weather-related issues in western Canada,
and slower than anticipated progress on shale ramp ups resulted
in the loss of an additional 7,000 boe/d during the third
quarter in North America.
Talisman expects production for the year to average around
425,000 boe/d. Talisman had earlier said it expects to produce
430,000-440,000 boe/d.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore, editing by
Bernard Orr)