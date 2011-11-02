CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Talisman Q3 profit rises

(Corrects currency to U.S. dollar throughout)
Nov 2 Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc
posted a 37 percent rise in its quarterly profit,
helped partially by higher oil prices.
Third-quarter earnings from operations rose to $165 million,
or 16 cents per share, from $120 million, or 12 cents per share,
a year ago.
Production averaged 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd), compared with 404,000 boepd a year ago.
Cash flow, an indicator of the company's ability to pay for
new projects and acquisitions, rose to $902 million, or 88 cents
per share, from $700 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)