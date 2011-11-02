UPDATE 3-Talisman looks to reduce North Sea exposure

* Hit by year of operational problems in region
* Examining joint ventures, interest arrangements
* Q3 EPS $0.16 excluding items vs $0.12 last year
(Updated throughout with CEO comments, details; in U.S.
dollars unless noted)
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 2 Talisman Energy Inc
TLM.TO will look to further cut exposure to North Sea
operations after a year of production setbacks forced the
company to twice lower output forecasts, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
CEO John Manzoni told investors that Talisman is weighing a
series of options, including joint ventures and
drill-to-earn-interest arrangements, as a way to keep
extracting short-term cash from North Sea operations to fund
other business, but cut longer-term spending.
After Talisman reported its third-quarter profit rose by 48
percent, Manzoni said North Sea operational problems have
overshadowed positive results in other parts of the company's
portfolio, such as shale gas holdings in Canada and the United
States, and that has depressed its stock price.
"There's been this huge reaction. It's been a very
difficult thing to deal with, and it's all because for the
first year in a number of years the North Sea actually
surprised us again," he said told analysts.
When Manzoni became Talisman's CEO in late 2007, he made
meeting targets a top priority and later reduced the North Sea
operations to the point where they would play the role of cash
generator for the rest of the company.
This year, a delay in assembling the platform for the Yme
field in the Norwegian sector was a big factor behind the
reduced production target, to 425,000 barrels of oil equivalent
a day from an initial outlook of 450,000-470,000.
Some analysts had wondered if Talisman could be returning
to its previous record of missing its own forecasts.
Manzoni had blamed contractor SBM Offshore (SBMO.AS) for
poor construction quality that led to the delay at Yme, but now
the companies are working together to achieve a start-up by the
end of mid-2012, executives said.
Despite moves to de-emphasize the North Sea, he told
investors not to expect "radical change".
"But I am signaling that we're looking at various options
to reduce the impact of the volatility within our portfolio
over time," he said.
Talisman shares rose 42 Canadian cents, or 3 percent, to
C$14.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They had
been down 38 percent year-to-date.
The company has yet to finalize 2012 capital spending, but
Manzoni said he expects less outlay on conventional natural gas
as markets remain weak and increased expenditures on
liquids-rich shale plays, such as the Eagle Ford in Texas, and
on oil exploration in Colombia.
In the quarter, earnings rose to $521 million, or 51 cents
a share, from year-earlier $352 million, or 35 cents a share.
Excluding unusual items, profit rose by a third to $165
million, or 16 cents a share, beating the average estimate
among analysts by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Cash flow, an indicator of a company's ability to pay for
new projects, rose 29 percent to $902 million, or 88 cents a
share.
Third-quarter production averaged 400,000 barrels of oil
equivalent a day, down slightly from 404,000 a year ago.
Output from shale deposits, including Eagle Ford, the
Marcellus in the northeastern United States and Montney in
British Columbia, doubled and should account for more than half
of North American production at year-end.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Maneesha Tiwari in
Bangalore; editing by Rob Wilson)