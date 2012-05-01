UPDATE 3-Talisman profit misses estimates; cuts gas spending

* Q1 earnings from operations $0.16/shr vs est $0.21
* Cash flow up 5 pct at $851 mln
* Cuts 2012 capital spending plan to $3.6 bln
* Takes writedown of $248 mln on Yme
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Jeffrey Jones
May 1 First-quarter profit at Talisman Energy
Inc fell short of estimates as natural gas prices
slumped to decade lows, which prompted the Canadian oil and gas
producer to cut its full-year budget by 10 percent as it pulls
more cash out of dry gas operations.
Talisman also wrote down the value of its troublesome Yme
project in Norway by $248 million and removed it from its
production forecasts as problems in readying the platform for
the North Sea operation persisted.
It is now a year behind schedule as the company and its
contractor work out a series of bugs.
The company's shares were off 35 Canadian cents, or 3
percent, at C$12.57 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in
late-afternoon trading. They have lost nearly 45 percent of
their value in the past year.
"There is disappointment with the fact that the company is
forced to cut back spending on dry gas plays even though I think
it is a prudent move," analyst Robert Bellinski of Morningstar
said.
The company lowered its 2012 budget to about $3.6 billion,
and said production would be little changed from the prior year.
It had earlier forecast flat to 5 percent growth.
"I see low-single digit production growth in 2013 and 2014.
I don't see where they are going to get additional production
growth," Morningstar's Bellinski said.
Chief Executive John Manzoni told analysts the company has
struggled a few issues that have weighed on the stock, including
depressed gas prices and some operational "stumbles" at the end
of 2011.
In the five years since he became CEO, Manzoni refocused
much of the North American business on shale plays, including
the Marcellus in the U.S. Northeast and Montney in British
Columbia.
He cautioned against becoming "panicked" over gas prices,
saying the assets will pay off handsomely when the market
eventually recovers.
Meanwhile, Talisman is examining potential deals to reduce
its exposure to the North Sea while lining up exploration
opportunities in Papua New Guinea, Kurdistan and other locales
and concentrating on higher-value liquids-rich gas.
"You don't move a portfolio of this scale, of this spread,
overnight. You can't just flip a switch and move stuff. But what
I would say to you is ... we're not sitting idle, fat and happy.
We're examining many, many options," Manzoni told analysts.
Analyst Michael Dunn of FirstEnergy Capital Corp said the
stock is below the level at the time Manzoni became CEO, but gas
prices are several times lower and the company has a clearer
strategy than it did before his tenure began.
"Reliability on the North Sea, which was an asset built up
prior to his (Manzoni's) getting there, is weighing on the
stock, as are North American natural gas prices. I don't know if
you can blame him for the outcome of either," Dunn said.
Manzoni's investments in the gas-liquids-rich Eagle Ford
area of Texas are paying off better than expected, the analyst
said.
Talisman, like Chesapeake Energy Corp, Encana Corp
and Progress Energy Resources Corp, has been
cutting back on dry gas drilling as prices for the fuel
fell 40 percent in January-March from a year ago.
(Companies cut natgas output )
BACK IN THE BLACK
In the first quarter, Talisman earned $291 million, or 28
cents per share, compared with a net loss of $326 million, or 32
cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings from operations rose more than 6 percent to $167
million, or 16 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 21
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cash flow -- a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
development -- rose 5 percent to $851 million, or 83 cents per
share.
Production rose 4 percent to average 462,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.